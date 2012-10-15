UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International B.V
Guarantor Iberdrola S.A
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.06
Yield 4.238 pct
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357bp
over the 4.25 pct July 04, 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB & Mizuho
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0767977811
Temp ISIN XS0846482726
