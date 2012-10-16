Oct 15 Canada's Ivanplats Ltd, an Africa-focused
miner, is pricing its initial public offering at C$4.75 a share
to raise at least C$300 million ($306.5 million), The Globe and
Mail reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
The valuation is above the bottom end of the range of C$4.50
to C$5.40 that the company was seeking, the newspaper said,
adding that the offering could go as high as C$350 million if
bankers exercise their option to sell more stock to investors.
Ivanplats representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
In September, mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland began a
long-awaited process to sell shares in Ivanplats, aiming to
raise funds to develop the company's copper, zinc and platinum
projects in Congo and South Africa.
Earlier this year, Ivanplats said it expects to produce
platinum at negative cost at its giant Platreef complex in South
Africa, potentially shaking up an industry squeezed by
stoppages, rising wages and power charges.
Ivanplats' other major projects include the Kamoa copper and
Kipushi zinc operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.