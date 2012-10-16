UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Yield 1.57 pct
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1JR0
