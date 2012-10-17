October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lagardere SCA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 364.2bp

over the 0.5 pct OBL 164

Payment Date October 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING, Mizuho,

Natixis, Societe Generale CIB, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011348531

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.