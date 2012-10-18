DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Railroad Corporation
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.578
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0198619444
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------