October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date August 28, 2015

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.372

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.5 pct (1.3 pct selling & 0.2 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion Russian ruble

when fungible

ISIN XS0748663951

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.