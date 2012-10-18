October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Ceduals Hipotecarias issue priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2015

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.686

Yield 3.988 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.7

bp over the 1.75 pct Octotber 2015

OBL

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, JPMorgan, Natixis &

Nomura

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law Spanish

