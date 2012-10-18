October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.305

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.