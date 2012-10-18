October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Campari

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.068

Yield 4.659 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 366bp

over the 3.5 pct September 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML & Deutsche Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

