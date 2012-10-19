October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 101.25

Reoffer price 100.0625

Yield 5.346 pct

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million

Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS0823679260

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.