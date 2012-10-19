UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower The Republic Of Slovenia
Issue Amount $2.25 billion
Maturity Date October 26, 2022
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 98.491
Reoffer price 98.491
Spread 389.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.625 pct August 2022 UST
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
ISIN XS0847086237
