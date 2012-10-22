October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Mitsubishi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.