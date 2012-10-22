October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd

Issue Amount S$200 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

