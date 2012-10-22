UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2017
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 7bp
Reoffer price 99.971
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 7.5bp
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts