October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.305

Yield 1.395 pct

Payment Date october 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0U91

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.