October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.85

Yield 1.655 pct

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Saar LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5615

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.