October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 295 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0198800325

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0198800291

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date March 19, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 717 million

Swiss franc when fungible

ISIN CH0198800341

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

