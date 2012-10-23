UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unione Di Banche Italiane S.C.P.A (UBI)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 315 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 360.6bp
over the 1.75 pct September 10, 2015 OBL#158
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ING, Natixis, Nomura, Societe Generale CIB &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
