October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Scania CV

Guarantor Scania AB

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 30, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 42bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital & Swedbank

Ratings A-(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.