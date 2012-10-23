October 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 1, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.25

Reoffer price 99.25

Spread 259.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 302.5bp

Over the 3.5 pct 4 July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Deutsche Bank

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0847087714

