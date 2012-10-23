October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2027

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.514

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.1bp

over the 6.5 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis

& UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.