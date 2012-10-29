(Repeats to cover corrected alert) TOKYO, Oct 29 OCTOBER 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.80 trln 10.30 trln Operating 520.00 620.00 PreTax 540.00 635.00 Net 375.00 470.00 EPS Basic 208.07 yen 260.78 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Editing by Michael Watson)