October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2018

Coupon 0.98 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.