UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.898
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Helaba,
Natixis & UBS
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0851669050
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts