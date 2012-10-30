October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Valiant Bank

Issue Amount 185 million swiss francs

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.454

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raifk, UBS & ZKB

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0199382042

Data supplied by International Insider.