UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Finnvera
Guarantor Republic of Finland
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date November 7, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.754
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.3bp
over the 0.75 pct October 2017 UST
Payment Date November 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0852098929
Data supplied by International Insider.
