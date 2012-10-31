October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date November 13, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 101.069

Payment Date November 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, TD Securities & Rabobank

International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

