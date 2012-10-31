October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Febrauary 8, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.633

Reoffer price 99.633

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.2bp

over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date November 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.