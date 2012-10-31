UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 107.271
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.9 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0541909213
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts