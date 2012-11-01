November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Bank Limited

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 9, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0199541308

