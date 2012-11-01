November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Freie Und Hansestadt Hamburg

(Hamburg)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.345

Reoffer price 100.345

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1H3EN5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.