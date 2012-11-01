November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kanton Zurich

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 375 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 3, 2032

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.179

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199543569

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 3, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.105

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199543544

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 3, 2020

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.064

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199543528

Common Terms

Payment Date December 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raifk, UBS & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

