November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Macquarie bank Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.311

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199544781

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.564

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199544989

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

