Nov 02 -

Overview

-- BlueScope Steel Ltd. benefits from strong brands and a leading market share in Australia, as well as geographic diversity through its businesses in Asia, New Zealand, and the U.S.

-- Pressures from volatile raw material prices, unfavorable exchange rates, and competitive steel markets have resulted in weak financial metrics, particularly in year ended June 30, 2012.

-- We have assigned a 'BB' corporate credit rating to the company with a stable outlook.

-- We have also assigned a 'BB-' rating to BlueScope Steel (Finance) Ltd. and BlueScope Steel Finance (USA) LLC's proposed US$300 million senior unsecured note issue with a recovery rating of '5'.

Rating Action

On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BB' corporate credit rating to Australia-based steelmaker BlueScope Steel Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' long-term rating to BlueScope Steel (Finance) Ltd. and BlueScope Steel Finance (USA) LLC's proposed US$300 million senior unsecured note issue with a recovery rating of '5'. The issue will be guaranteed by BlueScope Steel Ltd. and is subject to the terms and conditions of the final document.