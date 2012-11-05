November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A

Guarantor Glencore International Plc

& Glencore International AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date April 3, 2022

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 105.995

Reoffer yield 4.639 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date November 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Santander

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS0853128121

ISIN XS0767865263

