UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A
Guarantor Glencore International Plc
& Glencore International AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 3, 2022
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 105.995
Reoffer yield 4.639 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS0853128121
ISIN XS0767865263
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.