UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 1, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.122
Reoffer price 100.122
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.