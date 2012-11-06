Nov 06 Techem Energy Metering Service GmbH & Co. KG & Techem GmbH

* Moody's assigned a definitive B3 instrument rating with an LGD6 90% to the 325 million senior subordinated notes issued by Techem Energy Metering Service GmbH & Co. KG ("TEMS", "Techem") and Ba3 to Techem's senior secured notes.