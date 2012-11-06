November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0853586187

