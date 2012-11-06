UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Payment Date November 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0853586187
