November 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Yield 1.929 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Fees Undislcosed

Notes Launched under issues's Debt Issuance Programme

