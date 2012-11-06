November 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SAP AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.791

Reoffer price 99.791

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.1bp

Over the OBL 158

ISIN DE000A1R0U31

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.307

Reoffer price 99.307

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.1bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

ISIN DE000A1R0U23

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale, UBS,

Goldman Sachs International & J.P. Morgan Securities

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Data supplied by International Insider.