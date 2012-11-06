Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
November 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SAP AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.791
Reoffer price 99.791
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.1bp
Over the OBL 158
ISIN DE000A1R0U31
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.307
Reoffer price 99.307
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.1bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
ISIN DE000A1R0U23
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale, UBS,
Goldman Sachs International & J.P. Morgan Securities
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
