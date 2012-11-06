November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Snam SPA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2015

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.847

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0853679867

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.646

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0853682069

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,

Societe Generale,CIB, UBS , Banca IMI, BofAML, HSBC, Unicredit &

Citigroup

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.