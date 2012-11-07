Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 107.259

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.8bp

Over the 3.75 pct DBR

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 5.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0AR0

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.