November 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Enexis Holding N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.216

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.1

bp over the Bund

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0854400800

