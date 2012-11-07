November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.28

Reoffer price 99.68

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Data supplied by International Insider.