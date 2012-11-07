UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(SEB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.32
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, RBS, SEB &
UBS Investment Banking
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0854425625
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts