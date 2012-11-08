UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date November 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1F68
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts