November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Guarantor Fiat S.P.A

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2016

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 507.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings B1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0197841544

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.