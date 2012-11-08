November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alliander NV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.628

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, ING & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3(Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.