Nov 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 108.2

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Societe

Generale and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes Launched under Debt Issuance Progamme

The issue size will total 2.85

billion euros when fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

