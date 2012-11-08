November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Carlsberg Breweries A/S

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.48

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.8bp

Over the Bund

ISIN XS0854746343

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 103.864

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.6bp

Over the Bund

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0854746772

ISIN XS0800572454

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

Citi & Danske Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.